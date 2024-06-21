Texas congressman goes off on Biden admin after murder of 12-year-old girl: 'American children are dying'

A top Texas congressman declared Friday that "there is blood on Joe Biden's hands" after the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Houston, where two illegal immigrants from Venuzela have been charged.

"We have to have an immediate change. We have to find these animals. We must round them up. We must send them back to where they came from, end of discussion. If we don't do this after November, then Americans are going to continue to die," Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, said on "America's Newsroom."

Hunt, who represents the Houston area, is holding Biden responsible for the Venezuelan suspects being released into the U.S.

"This is absolutely absurd. This is absolutely un-American," he said. "11 million people entering our country illegally, enough fentanyl to kill every American six times has entered our country, and our children are dying. And it is the federal government's job to keep our children safe, and we are failing them. Via executive fiat, Joe Biden destroyed our border."

MIGRANT ARRESTED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT RAPE OF 13-YEAR-OLD IN NEW YORK PARK

"During President Trump, we had the safest southern border that we have seen in modern history. We had strength at our border. It was not run by the cartels. We didn't have these animals entering our country," said Hunt.

Hunt slammed the Biden administration and said that as a result of lack of border security, "American children are dying." He added that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tried to close their border, but got sued by the federal government.

Hunt said Democrats are suddenly acting tough on crime and the border with the election coming up, but said "no one believes" them, and added that we cannot expect Biden, VP Harris and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to do anything to address this crisis.

"We want the policies of President Trump that we had four years ago, and we have got to implement this as soon as possible," he stressed. "November is coming. It's very important. It is just a matter of national security and a matter of national safety. Americans have got to wake up."

Hunt continued, "We cannot have four more years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They have already sworn allegiance to the destruction of this country because young people are continuing to die, and they can't even mention the victims' names."

Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, were linked to the death of Jocelyn Nungaray and face capital murder charges, the Houston Police Department said Thursday.

Pena Ramos illegally crossed into El Paso, Texas, in May, sources with the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Fox News. He was caught by Border Patrol agents and was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear in court.

Rangel Martinez also crossed illegally into El Paso in March and was caught by Border Patrol. He was released into the U.S. on an unknown basis.

Fox News Digital has reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for more information about the suspect's status but has not yet heard back.

"It's just an overwhelming sense of relief to know they're just not out there," Nungaray's mother, Alexis Nungaray, told Fox Houston.

Hunt, an Army veteran, added that these two individuals should not have been here in the first place.

"They have no business being in this country. I'm a combat veteran. I fought for people like this to not enter this country after 9/11."

Fox News' Louis Casiano, Bill Melugin, and Griff Jenkins contributed to this report.