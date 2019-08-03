Texas Lt. Gov. tells Antifa to 'stay out' of El Paso after Walmart shooting

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick explicitly warned the left-wing group Antifa against coming to the state following the mass shooting that resulted in more than a dozen casualties at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday.

"Stay out of El Paso," he told Antifa while appearing on Fox News. He noted that while the group wasn't usually welcome, they especially weren't welcome after the shooting.

"Stay out of Texas, basically," Patrick said. "We don't need them coming in on Sept. 1. We didn't need them coming in before this happened."

The shooting came roughly a month before a scheduled visit from Antifa, which planned to conduct a "Border Resistance" militancy training tour.

Patrick specifically referred to that scheduled visit while speaking to Fox News, noting that it would be inappropriate especially after the mass shooting.

The flyer for the event reportedly showed people shooting arrows at a tower near what appeared to be a border fence. The group issued a "Call to Action" for 10 days in El Paso.

He also expressed confidence that Texas would rally together and stay strong after the shooting. "We're never going to give up to the shooters, never going to give up to the lawbreakers," he said.

Antifa is known for violent protests including one that injured conservative journalist Andy Ngo.

Local media reported that multiple SWAT teams, the FBI and the ATF reported to the scene on Saturday. At least three local businesses in the area were on lockdown. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

Del Sol Medical Center told Fox News that it has received at least six victims, whose conditions were not immediately known.

Vanessa Saenz, a witness, told Fox News that she heard several "pops" near the area and saw a man in a black shirt and cargo pants with a weapon shooting outside the building before entering the Walmart.

"He was just pointing at people and just shooting," she added.

A witness told CBS News that he was about to enter the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots and saw at least one person, an elderly lady, fall to the ground. He said he was not sure if she was shot.

