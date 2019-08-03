18 people shot near El Paso Walmart, reports say

More than a dozen people are believed to have been shot near Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday morning, local media report.

Police responded to reports of an active shooting at the Cielos Vista Mall area shortly before 11 a.m. local time and asked people to stay clear of the active scene.

KTSM reported that at least 18 people were shot inside the Walmart; however, the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Local media reported that multiple SWAT teams, FBI and ATF reported to the scene. At least three local businesses in the area were on lockdown.

The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso's east side.

Additional details were not immediately available.

A witness told CBS News that he was about to enter the Walmart when he heard at least 10 gunshots and saw at least one person - an elderly lady - fall to the ground. He said he was not sure if she was shot.

Rep. Veronica Escobar tweeted that she is “utterly heartbroken” by the news of the shooting in El Paso and said she is monitoring the situation.

“Please stay safe,” she added.

Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said it was “truly heartbreaking.”

“Stay safe, El Paso. Please follow all directions of emergency personnel as we continue to get more updates,” he tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates