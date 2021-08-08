Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick slams Democrats for lawsuit, says come back and ‘do your job’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized Texas Democrats who are suing Gov. Greg Abbott and other state Republicans for demanding their return from D.C. after the group fled to avoid voting on an election reform bill. Lt. Gov. Patrick said that the lawmakers should come back and do their jobs, and "ought to be embarrassed" for suing over self-made actions on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: Just come back to Texas and do your job. Suing us for the fact that you left and we separated you from your families? Guess what? You can hug your wife or husband tomorrow morning, get on a damn plane and fly back here.

…

This whole group ought to be embarrassed. And I think the House might get a quorum this time around because I think a few of these people in Washington are going to say, 'You know what, we've got a bunch of knuckleheads up here with us. We're just going to separate from them.'

So there's nothing to what they've said. They've lied to the American public. They've lied to the Democrats.

What they're really doing that the people of Texas don't like, they're really up there to do one thing: to get the federal government to take over Texas elections... They're trying to usurp the laws from their own state.

