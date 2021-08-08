Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick slams Democrats for lawsuit, says come back and ‘do your job’

22 Texas Dems who fled state sue Gov. Abbott for demanding their return to work

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Texas Dems need to ‘get back to Texas and do their jobs’: Lt. Gov. Patrick Video

Texas Dems need to ‘get back to Texas and do their jobs’: Lt. Gov. Patrick

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticizes state Democrats for suing the governor over being told to return to work

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized Texas Democrats who are suing Gov. Greg Abbott and other state Republicans for demanding their return from D.C. after the group fled to avoid voting on an election reform bill. Lt. Gov. Patrick said that the lawmakers should come back and do their jobs, and "ought to be embarrassed" for suing over self-made actions on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday.

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: Just come back to Texas and do your job. Suing us for the fact that you left and we separated you from your families? Guess what? You can hug your wife or husband tomorrow morning, get on a damn plane and fly back here.

This whole group ought to be embarrassed. And I think the House might get a quorum this time around because I think a few of these people in Washington are going to say, 'You know what, we've got a bunch of knuckleheads up here with us. We're just going to separate from them.'

So there's nothing to what they've said. They've lied to the American public. They've lied to the Democrats.

What they're really doing that the people of Texas don't like, they're really up there to do one thing: to get the federal government to take over Texas elections... They're trying to usurp the laws from their own state.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Texas Democrats who fled state sue Gov. Abbott, claim they were 'deprived of liberty' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.