GOP senator blasts Biden for border crisis: 'Human avalanche' of illegal immigrants is on the way

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., slammed President Biden's immigration policies Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." He told host Laura Ingraham the Chinese Communist Party and the cartels are ramping up drug production to flood U.S. borders once Title 42 is lifted.

SEN. BILL HAGERTY: What we're going to do is try to hold the line on Title 42. I was down at the border for the past three days. I took a group of eight sheriffs and mayors from Tennessee. We're seeing the results of this in our home state every day: deaths by fentanyl. The Chinese Communist Party is back in business now with the major cartels down in Mexico, and they're killing our kids. We went to the border to see what was happening — three days we spent there. This is a disaster. The human avalanche that's coming, it's already on the way.

