Texas constable rips officials for 'coddling criminals' after deputy's death: 'We need to have some action'

Harris County Texas constable Ted Heap is speaking out about the challenges facing law enforcement officials, demanding action to counter anti-police rhetoric as the nationwide crime surge continues.

HOUSTON CORPORAL FUNERAL: TEXAS CONSTABLE CALLS OUT JUDICIAL SYSTEM ‘CODDLING CRIMINALS’: ‘ENOUGH IS ENOUGH’

"We need to have some action," Heap told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade on Thursday. "We have people saying that they support the police, that in policy they support the police, yet we're we're putting people out on these, these ridiculously low bonds."

"We're dealing with the same people time after time, and when there's no consequences for your action, why would you change your behavior? These are the five percent that don't care about the community that we live in, and this is what we need to address, but that needs to start from the top down," he continued.

Heap's remarks come after his colleague Harris County Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed last month by an illegal immigrant during a traffic stop in Houston.

TEXAS CONSTABLE ON FATAL SHOOTING OF DEPUTY: ‘I’VE NEVER SEEN CHALLENGES LIKE THIS IN 38 YEARS'

Galloway, who was pronounced dead at the scene, served in law enforcement for over a decade.

Heap reiterated the importance of addressing the rise in crime, and the impact anti-police rhetoric has had on many communities.

"When you're talking about some of the policymakers, we surely don't feel the support as far as trying to address the problem head-on," Heap explained.

"We need boots on the ground, and we need people in our judicial system. These magistrates, these judges, everybody, the district attorneys, everybody to be able to work together to be able to make this community safer to take these threats off of the street."



Just last week, there were six police officers shot in the line of duty across the nation within just a 48-hour period. Three were shot in Houston, two more in St. Louis, and another in Milwaukee.

"I think that we need to act, we need to act together," Heap stated. "This thin blue line isn't so thin anymore. People need to start speaking out and people need to lead with actions rather than just listening and having empty words."