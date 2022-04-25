Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Greg Abbott
Published

Abbott: Biden rescinding Title 42 could result in annual illegal migration 'twice the size of Houston'

Governor Abbott comments on state's recent secondary inspections of US-bound trucks.

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Texas governor sounds off on guardsman's death, Biden border policies' continued failure Video

Texas governor sounds off on guardsman's death, Biden border policies' continued failure

Gov. Greg Abbott joins 'Special Report' with reaction and analysis.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned on "Special Report" that the already constant deluge of illegal immigrants could hit record numbers by the end of the year if President Biden rescinds Title 42.

Abbott cited recent statistics, telling "Special Report" the 1.6 million apprehensions during Biden's tenure to date is more people than live in Dallas or San Antonio.

"And that does not count all the people who were not apprehended," he added. "If Title 42 is removed, according to the Biden administration, it would mean 18,000 people a day coming across the border."

DESANTIS RESPONDS TO ‘BURBANK CORPORATION’ DISNEY'S POLITICS

Joe Biden/Greg Abbott

Joe Biden/Greg Abbott (Getty|Reuters)

Calculating that into an annual figure, the governor projected the amount of illegal immigrants would double the current population of the state's largest city, Houston.

"There's no way the United States is going to be able to assimilate or deal with all of these people who are rushing across the border constantly," he said. "And that's the problem we have down there. The Border Patrol are outmanned."

With the Border Patrol being overwhelmed, he noted how Texas DPS and National Guard have been called upon to do their best to respond to the surge.

ARIZONA AG SLAMS TITLE 42 REPEAL

Pharr Bridge delays (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Pharr Bridge delays (Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images)

Abbott defended Texas against criticisms over the state's secondary inspection of transnational truck traffic from Mexico, telling anchor Bret Baier that while there may have been some economic cost to the delays to both nations and private interests, Biden's open border crisis is costing every taxpayer as well.

"How much does it costing to house to feed, to take care of the medical expenses, to educate the more than two million people who've come across the border simply under the Biden administration alone? --What is a life worth of all the people who are dying from federal that it's coming across the border?" he asked.

President Obrador

President Obrador (AP)

Abbott said that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador can also take further action on his side of the Rio Grande to stem the tide of illegals.

"I am doing using every tool I can because the Biden administration is not doing their job," he said, adding he will consider restarting the secondary inspections if neither administration steps up and takes substantive action.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 