Arizona attorney general rips Democrats over sudden 'political conversion' on Title 42

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich ripped Senate Democrats for having a "political conversion" in coming out against President Biden's plan to repeal Title 42 public health immigration protections.

In recent days several senators, including Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have bucked their party and are now supporting the Trump-era policy.

BRNOVICH: BIDEN POLICIES FAILING AT SOUTHERN BORDER

Brnovich told "The Ingraham Angle" the senators in question were not supportive of stricter illegal immigration enforcement in the past, adding that he continues to lead lawsuits against the Biden administration in hopes of making them enforce federal laws at the border.

"The reality is there is a political class in Washington, D.C. that will say or do anything to get elected," he said, "and it's the reason why we need responsible people in D.C. representing American values."

INGRAHAM ANGLE GIBSON-WAHLBERG EXCLUSIVE AHEAD OF ‘FATHER STU’ RELEASE

Brnovich said that no matter their stance today, Democrats writ large have allowed for Joe Biden to implement open border policies.

"I think that there's this political conversion with some Democrats nowadays. But shame on them, they have enabled Joe Biden to basically destroy our country in just a year and a half," he said.