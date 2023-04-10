Tenn. Democrat's reinstatement praised as a 'resurrection:' 'Easter miracle'

MSNBC guests compared the reinstatement of one of the "Tennessee Three" to Jesus Christ’ miraculous Easter resurrection Monday night.

"The Beat with Ari Melber" guest host Melissa Murray spoke with various guests as they reacted live to the news that Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones would be reinstated to his seat after being expelled by Tennessee Republicans on Thursday. Rep. Justin Pearson, who was also expelled, is expected to get his seat back this week as well.

Jones’ reinstatement news was followed by a massive gathering in support of the Democrat which Murray described as "jubilant."

Rev. Mark Thompson appeared as one of the many guests, live at the rally. With the announcement coming on Easter Monday, Thompson also remarked how Jones and Pearson were "resurrected," despite Pearson's vote still being up in the air.

"The word is right. It’s jubilant. Last week they sent these two gentlemen home, but it’s Easter weekend. So they’ve been resurrected. They’re back in their seats. And whatever the Republicans here were up to has been thwarted for now," Thompson said.

Murray agreed, "This is an Easter miracle of sorts, the resurrection of the political careers of these two men, or what will be two men if Memphis does the same thing."

Thompson made a similar comment while appearing on "The ReidOut" shortly after, remarking, "When you said, ‘watch God work,’ we witnessed what was really an expulsion during the weekend of the crucifixion…so here is the manifestation of that truth … of resurrection, and Justin Jotruth crushed the earth to rise again,nes called it that himself, that’s exactly what this is. So people feel jubilant. Just after being expelled, he has now been restored."

Jones and Pearson were two of three Tennessee Democrats alongside Gloria Johnson who faced an expulsion vote on Thursday for taking part in a gun control protest on the House floor. Both Jones and Pearson were expelled by Tennessee Republicans while Johnson avoided the same fate by one vote.

However, Jones was reinstated on Monday after a unanimous vote by the Metro Nashville Council. Pearson will receive a similar vote by the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday that could potentially reinstate him as well.

After Jones and Pearson were originally expelled, various MSNBC hosts and commentators compared the situation to Good Friday when Jesus Christ was crucified.

"We’ll see what happens with Justin Pearson, but for these Republicans in Tennessee to do this, and for them to be so evangelical and as Bible-thumping as they are, to not realize the irony in trying to expel three today on the eve of the day when tomorrow, when three were crucified, simply for standing up for what is right and trying to end gun violence in this country," Thompson said on "The ReidOut" Thursday.

"The Beat" guest host Jason Johnson also said, "You know, between the anniversary of MLK’s assassination and Easter, this is a time of year we have to remember that governments have a tendency to kill Black men who stand up against oppression and violence on behalf of the underprivileged and underserved."