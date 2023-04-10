Nashville sends expelled Black Democratic lawmaker back to Tennessee House

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, one of two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled last week from the GOP-led statehouse, is being sent back to the Legislature.

The Nashville Metropolitan Council voted unanimously Monday to restore Jones to office, less than a week after GOP lawmakers stripped him of his seat.

EXPELLED TENNESSEE DEMOCRAT BLAMES ‘WHITE SUPREMACIST SYSTEM’ FOR BEING REMOVED FROM HOUSE SEAT

Republicans expelled Jones and fellow Democratic lawmaker Justin Pearson over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pearson could be reappointed as early as Wednesday by the Shelby County Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.