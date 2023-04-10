Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee
Published

Nashville sends expelled Black Democratic lawmaker back to Tennessee House

Republicans expelled Jones and fellow Democratic lawmaker Justin Pearson over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor last week

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Former Tennessee state representative Justin Jones blamed a "white supremacist system" for his removal after joining in an anti-gun protest at the state Capitol.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones, one of two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled last week from the GOP-led statehouse, is being sent back to the Legislature. 

The Nashville Metropolitan Council voted unanimously Monday to restore Jones to office, less than a week after GOP lawmakers stripped him of his seat. 

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks on the floor of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. 

Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, delivers remarks on the floor of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Republicans expelled Jones and fellow Democratic lawmaker Justin Pearson over their role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville.

Pearson could be reappointed as early as Wednesday by the Shelby County Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

