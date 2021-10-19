Ted Cruz on border crisis: Biden’s cages ‘bigger,’ ‘more full’ than ever

Blasting the Biden administration for their handling of the border crisis, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday that cages intended for migrant kids are "bigger" and "more full" than ever before.

TED CRUZ: Their entire political strategy is based on secrecy. What is happening at the southern border is an absolute tragedy. We’ve had over 1.3 million people cross illegally. We are on the path to have over 2 million people cross. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris caused this. Their entire strategy is: ignore it - and they are counting on the corrupt corporate media to ignore it. Of course they fly in the middle of the night because they have no defense. Every Democrat for 4 years said ‘kids in cages, kids in cages.’ The Biden cages are bigger and are more full than we’ve ever had in this country and not a single Democrat cares. It is an absolute disaster. And I’ve got to tell you, my home state of Texas is bearing the brunt of this catastrophe that is unfolding because of political decisions made by Joe Biden and made by Kamala Harris.

