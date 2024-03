Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Jen Psaki to apologize after the pair mocked voters for being concerned about the border crisis as they cast their ballots during Super Tuesday elections.

Cruz demanded they apologize during "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday, arguing the controversial panel discussion is indicative how "out of touch" the mainstream media is with American voters.

"I mentioned Jeremy Caceres a second ago. He was murdered about 30 miles away from Jen Psaki's $1.7 million home in Arlington, Virginia, but from her perspective, that apparently is a laughing matter," Cruz told Harris Faulkner on Thursday.

"She doesn't understand why families are concerned when their children are being murdered by illegal aliens," he continued.

"Well, you know what? Across the country, a whole lot of families understand, and we want to protect our families. We want to support law enforcement and secure the border, and I think that clip is emblematic of how out of touch the corporate media is… they're sitting there laughing at who are these peasants to be worried about this? It's why so many people are understandably upset."

MSNBC SEGMENT CALLING WHITE RURAL VOTERS 'MOST RACIST' IN THE COUNTRY RAISES EYEBROWS

Maddow led the panel during the channel's Super Tuesday coverage, addressing the fact that border and immigration policy remain top of mind for voters nationwide ahead of November.

Far-left anchor Joy Reid assailed White working-class Republican voters as only making their decisions based on race and not thanking President Biden, a "White working-class guy himself," for the "benefits they're getting economically" from him.

LAKEN RILEY'S MOTHER SPEAKS OUT ABOUT 'AVOIDABLE TRAGEDY' AFTER DAUGHTER'S FUNERAL

"They're voting on race," she said. "They're voting on this idea of an invasion of brown people over the border."

Jen Psaki, Biden's former White House press secretary , concurred, adding, "Look at some of these exit polls. I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue," as Reid laughed.

Maddow added, "Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia," as others on the panel laughed.

Faulkner doubled down on the notion that the left-wing pundits are "out of touch" with constituents in both political parties.

"It really drills home the issue that they don't understand the people on either side of the issue," she said.

"We have American families who have come from different countries the right way. They're in danger, too… they're new to American citizenship. We're all in this together. It is a big cauldron of hell right now for us because it's out of control."

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark and David Rutz contributed to this report.