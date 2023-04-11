Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Teachers wearing 'equality badges' cause controversy in Michigan: 'Politicizing the classroom'

'This is not about being gay or straight or equality, it’s about a parent’s right to choose,' one speaker said at the board meeting

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
close
Equality badges in schools divide Michigan community Video

Equality badges in schools divide Michigan community

A union in a Michigan school district promoted the optional use of badges signaling solidarity with various racial and sexual identities.

Michigan residents are locking horns over badges worn by teachers and staff that allude to sexual and racial identities. 

Some teachers and staff in Fenton, Michigan, have been offered badges from their union that say "Equality; Stronger Together." The stylization of the word "equality" uses colors from flags and symbols for various sexual, disabled and racial identities, including what appears to be a "Black Power" fist. While wearing this badge is reportedly an option, some locals consider it to be politicizing the classroom.

"During a board of education meeting on Monday night, some people supported this and others are against this badge," Mid-Michigan Now reported, noting it was a packed meeting with public comment lasting about an hour and 20 minutes.

CALIFORNIA MOM CONFRONTS SCHOOL DISTRICT AFTER 11-YEAR-OLD CHANGED GENDERS WITHOUT HER KNOWLEDGE

Some Michigan residents are concerned that faculty wearing badges with racial and sexual identity-based causes may politicize the classroom.

Some Michigan residents are concerned that faculty wearing badges with racial and sexual identity-based causes may politicize the classroom.

Heidi Ciesielski, the superintendent of Fenton Area Schools, gave a speech to the crowded room, saying, "Building that environment means having schools and classrooms where all students feel seen, known, cared about, included and supported. Where diversity of thought, culture and background that defines us all is welcome and where all children and adults feel they belong. Surely, we can all agree on that."

While the school district has reportedly defended these badges as a means of showing support for all races, genders and students of all abilities, Mid-Michigan Now observed that some "parents and taxpayers" object to these political badges.

FLORIDA TEACHER ARRESTED FOR HOSTING STUDENT FIGHTS: 'NO SCREAMING, NO YELLING, NO PHONES'

A protester voices support for the promotion of transgender ideology in schools during a pro-transgender march in October 2022.

A protester voices support for the promotion of transgender ideology in schools during a pro-transgender march in October 2022. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

"The colorful symbols used to spell out the word ‘equality’ are in most cases age-inappropriate, they are culturally divisive, not inclusive of all students, disparaging of those not listed, potentially racist and the symbol representing the letter ‘T’ promotes an absolute falsehood," one speaker said. 

Another speaker warned that these badges are inappropriate in the classroom as well.

The "Equality" badge that was given to teachers and faculty in Fenton, Michigan, features imagery that alludes to various sexual and racial identities.

The "Equality" badge that was given to teachers and faculty in Fenton, Michigan, features imagery that alludes to various sexual and racial identities. (Mid-Michigan Now)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Many in the community believe that these badges are only politicizing the classroom, and putting the teachers in a position to have conversations with students who should be having them at home with their parents, guardians, or a licensed professional," she said. "This is not about being gay or straight or equality, it’s about a parent’s right to choose, and about the safety of our youth."