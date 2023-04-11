Teachers wearing 'equality badges' cause controversy in Michigan: 'Politicizing the classroom'

Michigan residents are locking horns over badges worn by teachers and staff that allude to sexual and racial identities.

Some teachers and staff in Fenton, Michigan, have been offered badges from their union that say "Equality; Stronger Together." The stylization of the word "equality" uses colors from flags and symbols for various sexual, disabled and racial identities, including what appears to be a "Black Power" fist. While wearing this badge is reportedly an option, some locals consider it to be politicizing the classroom.

"During a board of education meeting on Monday night, some people supported this and others are against this badge," Mid-Michigan Now reported, noting it was a packed meeting with public comment lasting about an hour and 20 minutes.

Heidi Ciesielski, the superintendent of Fenton Area Schools, gave a speech to the crowded room, saying, "Building that environment means having schools and classrooms where all students feel seen, known, cared about, included and supported. Where diversity of thought, culture and background that defines us all is welcome and where all children and adults feel they belong. Surely, we can all agree on that."

While the school district has reportedly defended these badges as a means of showing support for all races, genders and students of all abilities, Mid-Michigan Now observed that some "parents and taxpayers" object to these political badges.

"The colorful symbols used to spell out the word ‘equality’ are in most cases age-inappropriate, they are culturally divisive, not inclusive of all students, disparaging of those not listed, potentially racist and the symbol representing the letter ‘T’ promotes an absolute falsehood," one speaker said.

Another speaker warned that these badges are inappropriate in the classroom as well.

"Many in the community believe that these badges are only politicizing the classroom, and putting the teachers in a position to have conversations with students who should be having them at home with their parents, guardians, or a licensed professional," she said. "This is not about being gay or straight or equality, it’s about a parent’s right to choose, and about the safety of our youth."