Taylor Swift's endorsement of Harris draws mixed reaction from voters: 'It is huge and it is unfortunate'

Voters across the country told Fox News Digital that Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris could prove to be persuasive with her adoring fans.

Voters from Michigan, Texas and Tennessee reacted to Swift's support of Harris, at times with regret over how much sway she has. The pop star has supported Democrats in the past, so her position wasn't surprising, but her superstardom and massive following still made her endorsement headline news around the world.

"I'm so sorry to hear about the Taylor Swift announcement, because young people, I don't think, are that intelligent about what's going on," said Sheri in Birmingham, Michigan.

"It is huge and it is unfortunate that some people like her who are powerful and have a platform are just not doing the right thing," another Birmingham voter named Gina said.

Swift endorsed Harris for president just minutes after the Democratic nominee's presidential debate against her Republican opponent, former President Trump, on Tuesday night.

Writing on Instagram , the pop star said she will be voting for Harris because, "she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Mina, in Houston, Texas, said the "Swifties" are a big population that is already predominately liberal.

"I think most people that are Swifties are usually liberals and people that would vote for Kamala to begin with," she said.

Edwin in Knoxville, Tenn., thinks the Swift endorsement will appeal to young voters but not to older ones.

"I think to the younger voters, it will, to the 21, 22-year-olds. It probably will because they tend to look up to the famous people, as I call them, and what they vote for," he said.

Becky, also in Knoxville, also agreed on the influence the endorsement could have on younger voters: "It's hard to say. But I know she has an awful lot of influence with young people."

"She's a very popular artist. So her endorsement of Kamala is probably going to sway some of her fans," Enoch in Houston said.

Swift, who also supported Joe Biden in 2020 and has been harshly critical of Trump, encouraged her followers to register to vote.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!" Swift wrote to her 283 million followers. "I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Swift signed the post: "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady," a shot at Trump's running mate J.D. Vance, who said during a 2021 interview: "We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Within minutes, Swift's post had garnered more than 2 million likes, and it has more than 10 million likes as of Thursday.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Elizabeth Heckman reported from Texas, oshua Nelson reported from Michigan, and Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi reported from Tennessee.