More than 330,000 people clicked Taylor Swift's voter registration link after her Kamala Harris endorsement

More than 337,000 people clicked on the voter registration link that Taylor Swift shared on Instagram alongside her post endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

Swift endorsed Harris in a lengthy Instagram post shortly after the presidential debate Tuesday night. She also encouraged her 298 million followers to register to vote, including a specific URL that brought users to vote.org.

The General Services Administration, which runs the website, said over 337,000 people had used Swift's link as of Wednesday afternoon, according to NBC News. The GSA did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry about where the total stands as of Thursday.

"I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice," Swift wrote in her post. "Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

Former President Trump said Wednesday that he was not surprised by Swift's endorsement of Harris. He claimed the singer-songwriter was always going to endorse the Democratic Party during a call-in to "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning.

"It was just a question of time. She couldn't […] possibly endorse Biden. You look at Biden, you couldn't possibly endorse him," Trump said, clarifying that he is "not a Taylor Swift fan."

"But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it […] in the marketplace," he added.

Trump quipped during his "Fox & Friends" call-in that he "actually like[s] Mrs. Mahomes much better," referring to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"She's a big Trump fan," he added.

Swift and Mahomes were pictured hanging out together at an NFL game over the weekend, despite their apparent political differences.

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi contributed to this report