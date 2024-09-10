Taylor Swift-themed corn mazes go viral, plus popular US Open cocktail sales revealed

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

CORN MAZE ERA – Taylor Swift is inspiring fans and farmers alike as the pop singer has become the inspiration behind two viral corn mazes opening in the U.S. this fall. Continue reading...

PRICEY PREGAME – You can start your NFL season by pregaming with fellow tailgaters, but do you know how much it actually costs from the food to the parking? Here is everything you need to know. Continue reading…

SALES SURGE – New data obtained by Fox News Digital shows sales of the Honey Deuce, which is the signature cocktail of the U.S. Open, increased by an estimated 96,000 units compared to last year's event. Continue reading...

QUIZ ALERT! – In this week's American Culture Quiz, test your knowledge of annual sporting events, Hollywood stars, beloved fall foods and more. Do you know the answers? Continue reading...

FALL Y'ALL –With fall around the corner, now is the time to warm up your home with these 8 fall decorative items available on Amazon and other sites. Continue reading...

AIR TRAVEL DRAMA – A TikTok video went viral after a flight passenger showed footage of a man spreading his legs into her space midflight. The video sparked a debate on social media. Continue reading...

SELFLESS SERVICE – Mother Teresa's last letter to her religious congregation, penned on the day that she died in 1997, provides an important and insightful message about living for others. Continue reading…

RARE FIND –The 1894-S Barber dime, coveted by collectors, is worth millions, but a coin expert in Louisiana says it's because of its history and rarity, with only 24 being made. Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

