Kristin Tate: How left-wing bureaucrats may end up handing Trump the 2020 election

Kristin Tate, an analyst for the nonprofit Young Americans for Liberty, noted on “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday that the “angry” working class is rejecting left-wing “out of touch” leadership amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that continuing to enforce lockdowns could impact the 2020 election.

“Left-wing leaders are using this pandemic as an excuse to grow the size and scope of state power and just leaving the middle class to suffer,” Tate said.

Host Rob Schmitt noted that battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are “just a few of the focal points for anti-lockdown protests.” He then pointed out that “their working-class voters were vital to Donald Trump’s victory” in 2016 and asked Tate if Democrats “are repeating the same mistakes this time around.”

“This pandemic response just kind of underlines what we’ve known for a while now — the Democratic Party is no longer the party for the working class,” she said in response.

She went on to say that she thinks Democrats “have no interest in getting the economy back up and running,” adding that “they think a recession is exactly what they need” to win the election.

Tate explained that “for the last three years Donald Trump has been campaigning on the incredible economy that we’ve seen on his watch.”

The U.S. was experiencing the longest expansion in history until mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to temporarily close in an effort to slow the spread. Since stay-at-home orders were issued then, more than 36 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits.

“Just like in 2016, the Democrats could be in for a rude wake-up call this November because working people have been handcuffed at this point, to the point where they are really starting to resent liberal leadership in many of these states,” Tate said.

“These people have been told to risk everything, their livelihoods, their jobs, their savings because some left-wing bureaucrats in their state capitals have decided that they need to be on lockdown indefinitely.”

She added that “these same bureaucrats enjoy guaranteed taxpayer-funded salaries [and] unlike the people they’re making decisions for, their jobs are not at risk.”