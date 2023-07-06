Target backtracks, will sell Mark Levin's forthcoming book in its stores after opposing title

Target made a stunning reversal less than 24 hours after conservative radio icon and "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin called out the retail giant for refusing to sell his forthcoming book in its stores.

On Wednesday, Levin took to social media to put Target on blast for telling his publisher Simon & Schuster that it will not carry his book "The Democrat Party Hates America" in its physical locations because "certain customers might be offended by the title."

"Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins," Levin initially reacted to the move on Twitter.

Levin's book, which is being released on Sept. 19, had been listed on Target's website for pre-order.

A spokesperson for Target confirmed to Fox News Digital it took issue with Levin's book title.

"We've been offering this book for pre-sale since mid-June. As we have with Mark Levin’s past books, many of which are currently available for sale at Target, we'll offer his newest title for sale when it is available on September 19. The use of the word 'hate' in the title caused our team to reach out to the publisher, but as stated, we are continuing to offer this book for pre-sale now, and it will be available for sale on its release date. We regret any confusion this situation caused," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday without clarifying that the book would not be made available in its physical stores.

However, shortly after Target provided that statement to Fox News Digital, the big box retailer informed Simon & Schuster that it will carry Levin's book in its physical stores upon the release date.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Levin called Target's reversed decision a "wonderful thing" not just for conservative authors like himself but "for the country."

"The thing about free speech and market capitalism is that they are fantastic and crucial variables to a free society," Levin told Fox News Digital in an interview. "All I do is go on radio last night as well as post on my social sites and explain exactly what took place- that is Target was not going to place any of my new books in their retail stores."

"I wasn't leading a boycott. I wasn't telling people to protest. It's just that the market system allows Target and any other company or business to do its wishes. But it also allows us to do as we wish," Levin said. "And corporations need to know that while they're free to do these things- and I won't be the last one to say that they're not- we, the people, are free to respond. And there's no need to even organize a boycott. The market system speaks for itself, which is one of the reasons the left and the Democrats hate it. They would've loved this book to be banned for its title. They would love this book to be censored by corporations for its title. They haven't even read it! And trust me, they're going to hate it more after they read it."

"I would encourage Target and corporations like it to embrace free speech and to embrace market capitalism. It's a wonderful thing," he added.

Target did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment following its reversal.

The online synopsis to Levin's book teases how it will reveal "the radically dangerous Democrat agenda that is upending American life."

"In American Marxism, Mark Levin explained how Marxist ideology has invaded our society and culture. In doing so, he exposed the institutions, scholars, and activists leading the revolution," the synopsis reads, referring to his best-selling 2021 book. "Now, he picks up where he left off: to hold responsible the true malefactors steering our country down the wrong path. Insightful and hard-hitting as ever, Levin proves that since its establishment, the Democrat Party has set out to rewrite history and destroy the foundation of freedom in America. More than a political party, it is the entity through which Marxism has installed its philosophy and its new revolution."