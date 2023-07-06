Conservatives call for Target boycott after Mark Levin says his new book won’t be allowed in stores

Conservatives on social media called for a boycott against Target after author Mark Levin announced the retail chain was refusing to carry his upcoming book because of its title.

"Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19," the conservative radio host said on Twitter this week about his upcoming book, "The Democrat Party Hates America."

"It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins," Levin wrote.

Conservatives on social media quickly rallied behind Levin and urged users to stop shopping at Target, which already faces a conservative boycott after being accused of promoting LGBT merchandise to children.

"Another good reason not to shop at Target," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, tweeted.

"Target reminding conservatives not to shop there, in case tuck-friendly swimsuits and chest-binders for pride month weren’t enough," Media Research Center Brent Bozell tweeted.

Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A recent Gallup poll showed that only 29% of Democrats consider themselves "extremely proud" to be Americans compared to 60% of Republicans and 33% of Independents.