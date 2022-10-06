Tammy Bruce slams Democrat Cori Bush for sticking with 'defund police' mantra: Liberals think 'they know best'

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce criticized some on the left, including Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., for doubling down on "defund the police" rhetoric despite a recent FBI report showing climbing crime rates. On "Outnumbered" Thursday, Bruce argued liberals failed to consider the consequences of soft-on-crime policies while pursuing their "long-term" goals.

US MURDER RATE CONTINUED GRIM CLIMB IN 2021, NEW FBI ESTIMATES SHOW

TAMMY BRUCE: You notice she said it didn't affect elections. When you look at the numbers, what Americans are looking at is the crime on their own streets. She wasn't thinking about the ultimate, what that rhetoric does when it comes to basic support for the police, local officeholders' support for the police, local politicians. Suddenly communities begin to think the police are the enemy.

Suddenly people aren't helping the police, they're throwing bricks. It's remarkable that that was not even a consideration. And there is a reason for that because we are little hashtags on a piece of paper. They don't think about us as having real lives every single day being impacted by this. And if they do, it is part of Biden's ‘painful transition’ rhetoric. This is part of the process that we have to suffer through, like some kind of struggle session, because it leads to a larger state, more surveillance, more power of the federal government because of this kind of chaos. And in the end, for us little people, that's going to be better for us because they know best. It's not painful transition. It's not just gas prices. It's all of this. They mean this.

