Some Democrats privately disgusted by Hasan Piker but are afraid to publicly criticize him, House Dem claims

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Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat, is accusing members of his own party of applying a "double standard" on antisemitism, arguing in a New York Times guest essay that Democrats have failed to forcefully condemn anti-Israel rhetoric and antisemitic comments from figures on the political left.

"There should be one response to those who express hatred toward any American: condemnation," Gottheimer wrote in the essay published Sunday. "Hate is hate. It doesn’t get a pass because it comes from your side of the aisle."

Gottheimer, one of Israel’s most outspoken Democratic defenders in Congress, singled out progressive political commentator Hasan Piker, accusing him of promoting "antisemitic and anti-American extremism" while continuing to receive support and public appearances from Democratic politicians.

"Sadly, we’ve seen several prominent Democrats appear on his show and even campaign with him, granting his views legitimacy," Gottheimer wrote.

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The congressman contrasted Democrats’ criticism of President Donald Trump over his past interactions with White nationalist Nick Fuentes and the party’s condemnation of the 2017 Charlottesville rally with what he described as reluctance to confront antisemitism originating from the far left.

"Across the Democratic Party’s ideological spectrum, right-wing hate is consistently condemned," Gottheimer wrote. "But today, too many Democrats are noticeably and shamefully silent when antisemitism comes from the far left."

Gottheimer said some Democrats privately acknowledge concerns about inflammatory rhetoric but avoid public criticism out of fear of backlash from progressive activists.

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"I’ve spoken to congressional colleagues who have privately told me that many things Mr. Piker has said are disgusting," Gottheimer wrote. "Yet they’ll say nothing about it in public."

Gottheimer listed out some of Piker's most extreme remarks, including referring to Orthodox Jews as "inbred" and America deserving 9/11, "both statements he halfheartedly walked back."

"Mr. Piker traffics in antisemitic and anti-American extremism that has been met by silence from many on the Democratic left," Gottheimer wrote.

He also criticized recent actions by members of his own party toward Israel, including Senate votes opposing military equipment sales to the country amid ongoing concerns over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

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"Last month, most Senate Democrats voted for two measures that would have blocked sales of military equipment to Israel," Gottheimer wrote, questioning whether the shift reflected principle or political pressure from "a small but vocal and growing segment of the political left.

Gottheimer further accused Democrats of disproportionately targeting Israel compared to other U.S. allies with documented human rights concerns, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey.

"The Democratic condemnation piled on Israel’s government is overwhelming in comparison to other allies," Gottheimer wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League reported earlier this year that antisemitic incidents in the United States reached record levels in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attacks, citing thousands of reported cases involving harassment, vandalism and assaults.

Piker has defended himself against accusations of antisemitism, while calling on Democrats to be the anti-Israel party.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the DNC and Hasan Piker for comment, but did not immediately hear back.