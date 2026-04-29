'If Wi-Fi went out tomorrow – chaos': American addiction to technology explored on 'Planet Tyrus'

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With friends like these, who needs enemies? Phones may be corroding our social fabric as we know it.

Fox News contributor Tyrus and bodybuilder Dr. Mike Israetel explored the growing grip technology has on modern life during a recent episode of the "Planet Tyrus" podcast.

"Could you put your phone down for the weekend?" Tyrus asked Israetel. "A lot of people, they would get anxiety."

"If Wi-Fi went out tomorrow — chaos."

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The two discussed broader concerns about the impact of constant connectivity on human relationships and social development.

"Some fraction, at least, of the population doesn’t have a lot of close friends," Israetel said.

Data suggests the rate of isolation is rising. A 2021 survey by the Survey Center on American Life found that the percentage of Americans reporting no close friends increased from 3% in 1990 to 12% in 2021.

Mental health struggles appear to be climbing at the same time. A 2026 Gallup poll found that roughly 19% of Americans reported currently having or being treated for depression — an increase of nearly nine percentage points since 2015.

Tyrus pointed to what he described as a "cultural shift," particularly among younger generations.

"It’s made so easy for young men not to do s--- now," Tyrus said, arguing that comfort and convenience have reduced the pressure to become independent.

That convenience, the two suggested, may come at a cost. With instant access to answers, navigation and entertainment, people may be losing opportunities to develop problem-solving skills and resilience.

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Tyrus recalled a recent discussion he had with his wife about how days seemed to feel shorter.

"I think because the time that we used to figure things out or go to the store or go on a walk is now on your phone," Israetel said, adding that many people are still struggling to adapt to the sheer volume of digital content.

"There’s just too much input stream," Israetel said.

Tyrus questioned whether society may eventually push back against continuous digital immersion.

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"Do you think it’s gonna kick back?" he asked, wondering if people might eventually return to more traditional, less technology-dominated ways of living.

Israetel suggested the opposite may happen first — even deeper submersion. He predicted that artificial intelligence assistants could soon handle most digital interactions, eliminating the need to scroll or click.

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Still, he noted, those same systems could encourage users to step away.

"Why don’t we unplug?" an AI assistant might suggest.

Watch the full interview and subscribe to "Planet Tyrus" on YouTube.