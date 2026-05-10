Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

US Energy

Energy Secretary Wright says Trump administration open to suspending federal gas tax amid price surge

Wright says administration is releasing strategic petroleum reserves and coordinating with 30 other nations

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
close
Trump energy secretary says administration open to federal gas tax suspension Video

Trump energy secretary says administration open to federal gas tax suspension

Energy Secretary Chris Wright tells 'Meet the Press' the administration is open to all ideas, including suspension of the federal gas tax, to lower gas prices.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday the Trump administration is open to suspending the federal gas tax as Americans face rising fuel prices tied to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We are open to all ideas," Wright said on NBC’s "Meet the Press" when asked whether President Donald Trump would support temporarily suspending the 18.4-cent-per-gallon federal gasoline tax. "All ideas to lower prices for American consumers and American businesses."

Wright framed the potential gas tax suspension as part of a broader effort by the administration to respond to higher energy costs that have followed months of military and economic tensions with Iran and disruptions to global oil shipping routes.

"We are working every day to offset this rise in prices because of a critical conflict in Iran to drive prices down and we’re open to all such ideas," Wright said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaking at the International Energy Agency in France

Rising gasoline prices tied to the conflict involving Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz prompted Energy Secretary Chris Wright to say the administration is considering additional measures to provide relief to consumers. (Ana Lopez/Getty Images)

GAS SURGE TIED TO IRAN CONFLICT HITS SWING STATES, TESTING TRUMP’S LOW-PRICE PITCH

The comments came after host Kristen Welker noted that several states, including Georgia, Indiana and Utah, have temporarily suspended state gas taxes to provide relief to drivers. Members of Congress have also floated proposals to suspend the federal gas tax temporarily as gasoline prices climb nationwide.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the federal gasoline tax has remained at 18.4 cents per gallon since 1993 and helps fund highway and infrastructure programs.

Wright declined repeatedly to predict whether gasoline prices could rise to $5 per gallon, despite analysts warning that refinery constraints and ongoing instability in the Persian Gulf could push prices significantly higher during the summer travel season.

Strait of Hormuz

The Trump administration has already released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and eased some fuel regulations as it weighs further steps, including a possible federal gas tax suspension, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday. (Photo enhanced and published by maps4media via Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE SAYS OIL PRICE SPIKE IS TEMPORARY AS TRUMP PUSHES ENERGY DOMINANCE AMID IRAN WAR

"I’m avoiding price predictions," Wright said. "Gasoline and diesel prices are up, and they’ll remain up while this conflict is in place, and then they will come back down, and ultimately they’ll come back down lower than they were before."

Wright said the administration has already taken several steps aimed at stabilizing fuel markets, including coordinated releases from strategic petroleum reserves and regulatory adjustments intended to boost refinery output.

"We’re releasing oil from our strategic petroleum reserves and getting 30 other nations to do that in coordination with us," Wright said. "We revised the EPA regulations on summer gasoline blend to make it easier for American refineries to produce more gasoline."

Energy Secretary Chris Wright speaking at a podium during IEA meeting in Paris

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the Trump administration is "open to all ideas" to lower gasoline prices, including a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax. (US Dept. of Energy)

AIRLINES MAY CUT FLIGHT SCHEDULES AS IRAN TENSIONS DRIVE UP FUEL COSTS, EXPERTS WARN

Wright also said administration officials have been communicating directly with refiners to encourage shorter seasonal maintenance schedules.

"We’ve been in contact with all American refiners asking them to do shorter maintenance work this spring so they can keep pumping out more products," he said.

The interview also focused heavily on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit chokepoint where shipping traffic has sharply declined during the conflict. Wright argued that resolving the standoff with Iran would ultimately stabilize energy markets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"Ending Iran’s nuclear program, that is massively positive for the flow of energy," Wright said. "Meaning more energy will flow in the future, meaning lower energy prices for Americans and the rest of the world."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Short term it’s causing discomfort," he said.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

Close modal

Continue