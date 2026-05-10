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Democratic Party

CBS host gives Dem rep brutal reality check on DHS shutdown: 'You lost that fight'

DHS shutdown lasted a record-setting 75 days before Trump signed a bill funding much of the agency on April 30

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
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CBS News host Margaret Brennan says Dems 'lost' DHS shutdown fight Video

CBS News host Margaret Brennan says Dems 'lost' DHS shutdown fight

CBS "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan challenged Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu on the party's midterm election messaging, saying Democrats "lost" the shutdown fight over the Department of Homeland Security.

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CBS "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan challenged Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu on the party's midterm election messaging, saying Democrats "lost" the fight over the record-setting Department of Homeland Security shutdown.

"OK, so you still believe that Democrats can retake the House?" Brennan asked Lieu, who represents California's 36th Congressional District. "What is your main message?"

"The American people voted in Donald Trump because they wanted lower costs and he lied to them," Lieu replied. "We have surging inflation, skyrocketing gas prices. The Trump tariffs have raised costs across many products across America. People are drowning in debt and in bills, and Democrats are going to reduce health care costs, lower costs across the board, reduce your energy costs. That's the message we're—"

"How are you going to do that?" Brennan interjected. "Democrats shut down the government to have an argument over health care, and they didn't get any policy concessions, and premiums went up. You lost that fight."

DEMOCRATS STRUGGLE FOR COHESIVE MESSAGING STRATEGY AMID SHUTDOWN STANDOFF

Rep. Ted Lieu speaking at a press conference at the United States Capitol

Rep. Ted Lieu speaks during a press conference at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2026. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Lieu responded that the House passed an extension of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits for three years and urged the Senate to also pass that legislation.

Lieu added that "when we get control, we're going to reverse the massive Medicaid cuts, the Medicare cuts and the cuts to ACA that Trump and Republicans put in last year."

Split image of Rep. Ted Lieu and CBS News host Margaret Brennan

Rep. Ted Lieu on Face the Nation (CBS News)

TRUMP ENDS DHS' MONTHS-LONG NIGHTMARE THAT LEFT IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT WITHOUT FUNDING

The DHS shutdown began Feb. 14. On April 30, President Donald Trump signed a bill funding much of the agency, ending a record-setting 75-day funding lapse.

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection sign displayed outside headquarters

A U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection sign is displayed at the Customs and Border Protection Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on May 18, 2025. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

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Notably, however, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will remain unfunded under the current legislation.

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