Rep. Cori Bush touts 'momentum' heading into 'Roevember,' says Democrats will keep the House

Rep. Cori Bush, D-MO., touted Democratic "momentum" heading into "Roevember" on Wednesday during MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and said she believed Democrats would hold on to the House.

Host Mika Brzezinski asked Bush how she believed Democrats would fair in the midterm elections.

"I’m optimistic. I believe we will hold the House. I’m optimistic because since the – I will call amazing win with, in New York just a little while ago, we – and then also in Alaska, you know, and we’re seeing the momentum, especially as we get closer to ‘Roevember,' we’re seeing the momentum really pick up and people that may say, ‘I don’t share your views in other areas, but I don’t want my right to abortion restricted.’ That’s been a huge driver over the last several months," Bush said.

"How big of a role is the right to abortion in front of voters minds balanced with their concerns about economic issues?" Politico's Jonathan Lemire asked.

POLL: DEMOCRATS' MIDTERM CHANCES IMPROVE WHILE INFLATION AND ABORTION REMAIN TOP ELECTION ISSUES

Bush said she saw it playing out both ways.

"I’ve seen it play out, this is, the abortion rights are the number one issue because some people are looking at it’s not just about me, it’s about my children and my children’s children. But also when we’re talking about economics, people are saying, well, gas prices are going down, but utilities are going up," she said, adding that President Biden has taken steps to "bring costs down."

Bush said the "big push" and the "momentum" was related to reproductive freedom.

She added that she was touring around Missouri to help campaign for Democrats and said they cannot "allow" Republicans to win the Missouri Senate race between Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

"We have a U.S. Senate race happening that we cannot allow to go to the Republican who is running. We have a horrible – I’m going to call it horrible candidate for our U.S. Senate seat," she said.

Bush joined ABC's George Stephanopoulos for an interview on Tuesday. He asked the congresswoman about her "defund the police" claims and if she was worried about it hurting her Democratic colleagues in the midterms.

"The thing about defund the police is we have to tell the entire narrative. People hear ‘defund the police.’ But you know what they’ll say? Say ‘reallocate,’ say ‘divest,’ say ‘move.’ But it’s still the same thing," she responded. "We can’t get caught up on the words. People spend more time focusing on the word ‘defund’ than they spend on caring and addressing the problem of police in this country."

Bush joined the hosts of "The View" on Tuesday to talk about her new book, "Forerunner." Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked her if Biden is the best Democrat to run in 2024.

"He’s our president right now, he has experience, he has qualifications. I won't say if he's best or if he's not, I’ll just say this, he has the qualifications to run. I remember when people said, should I run? People said no, so I can’t say that, all I can say if he chooses to run then that will be the nominee," Bush responded.