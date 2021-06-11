Tammy Bruce: Democrats will be forced to reckon with their radical agenda

Tammy Bruce highlighted issues within the Democratic party on "Fox News Primetime" Friday, noting that leadership won't be able to "hide" anymore.

TAMMY BRUCE: Amid the Democrats’ far-left power grab and failures, Democrats are flailing, they are on the defensive, they are in disarray and they are divided, and will soon be forced to reckon with the reckless radical agenda that they have foisted on we the American people because guess what, they can’t hide it anymore. Joe Biden can’t hide in the basement anymore. Kamala Harris is not going to be able to laugh off every policy and debacle over the next four years, and there will be some, and Nancy Pelosi isn’t going to be able to keep the far-left socialist Israeli-hating "Squad" in check much longer. It’s time for conservatives, Republicans and common-sense Americans, all across the country, to keep the foot on the gas pedal. We are the majority, we are the ones with ideas, which will improve our country and lives, and we’re the ones who care about our founding principles and want prosperity for every single man woman and child. Americans are waking up to the disaster that is the Democratic Party.

…

They can’t secure the border, they can’t properly educate our kids, and they can’t preserve safety in our cities,and to be totally honest, they can’t do a damn thing to improve the quality of life for everyday Americans. The left wants everyone woke? They should be careful what they wish for. Americans have woken up, woken up against wokism, woken up against socialism, and woken up to the fact that there is nothing moderate, nothing unifying, and nothing worthwhile about this destructive Democratic agenda.

