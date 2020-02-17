Expand / Collapse search
Michael Bloomberg
Published

Tammy Bruce: Bloomberg comments reveal 'ugly core of lies' in Dem party that created 'Dumpster fire of a country'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus react.

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce said Michael Bloomberg's reported history of sexist comments and recorded remarks about the treatment of minorities have revealed a disturbing nature about the Democrats.

"I think Michael Bloomberg is great in that he finally reveals that ugly core of the lies that have driven this party to create a Dumpster fire of a country as it manifested through Barack Obama and the Democratic establishment," Bruce told "Hannity" Monday, referencing the former president.

"You get that when you really have contempt for the people you say you represent. It's the ultimate lie and this is what Bloomberg represents. He has contempt for everyone but himself," she added.

'THROW THEM UP AGAINST THE WALL AND FRISK THEM': BLOOMBERG DEFENDS STOP AND FRISK IN NEW AUDIO

Bruce's comments came amid reports that while promoting a $127 million, three-year initiative to help minorities in the workplace in 2011, Bloomberg, then the New York City mayor, declared there was "this enormous cohort of black and Latino males" who "don't know how to behave in the workplace" and "don't have any prospects."

Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump shares insight on the president's 2020 strategy.

The head-turning comments in a resurfaced interview were just the latest headache for the billionaire's campaign. In the past week, Bloomberg has been confronted with his previous claims that farming didn't take much intelligence and that "anybody" could do it, as well as his insistence that the way to get guns "out of the kids' hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them."

Additionally, Bloomberg has taken heat for suggesting that a functioning health-care system must let the elderly die.

ANYBODY' CAN LEARN TO FARM VERY QUICKLY, BLOOMBERG ANNOUNCES

"What's extraordinary here, and this is vital for Democrats especially, here you've got the old establishment of Hillary Clinton, clearly revealing a very few people who have controlled the dynamic up until this point," Bruce said, referencing the former secretary of state.

"That has been exploded like it was exploded for the Republicans. But, for the Democrats, what you are seeing as the curtain is pulled back are the lies that have fed this dynamic for the last several generations now for the Democrats... that they've told you one thing and are doing another," she continued.

Bloomberg's comments drew the ire of both conservatives and some progressive activists, who have cautioned that he might essentially buy his way to the nomination – and then fail catastrophically in a general election.

"This is an invaluable revelation beyond this election," Bruce said. "Who are we going to become as a country?"

Bruce added, "Whether you liked President Trump in the beginning or not... this is an extraordinary country and to have that experience and to love the American people like that makes a difference... and that's what the Democrats do not have."

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.

Yael Halon is a reporter for Fox News.