Rep. Katie Hill's claim that right-wing media forced her resignation is a 'myth,' Greg Gutfeld says

Katie Hill, D-Calif., who is resigning from the House amid a string of reports about her personal life, is wrong to blame the "right-wing media," according to Greg Gutfeld.

Hill felt pressure to leave Capitol Hill chiefly because of graphic images that were made public, Gutfeld claimed Monday on "The Five."

"The reason why this is a story -- it has nothing to do with right-wing media," he said.

"We don't care. ... I don't care. I didn't care when AOC released that video dancing, but apparently the 'right-wing media' cared -- it's a myth.

REP. KATIE HILL RESIGNS AMID ETHICS PROBE INTO REPORTED AFFAIR WITH STAFFER

"The reason why this story is big -- unfortunately -- is because there were visuals."

In a statement earlier Monday, the 32-year-old lawmaker claimed she was the victim of a "coordinated campaign" from the right that allowed her husband, Kenny Heslep, to "perpetuate ... abuse by providing him a platform."

Last week, Hill fought back against reports of an affair with a congressional staffer, as well as reports she was in a so-called “throuple” relationship with Heslep and a campaign staffer.

On "The Five," Gutfeld added that there's a big lesson in Hill's recent experience: Don't take compromising photographs.

He added Hill was one of the Democratic lawmakers who were vocal in their opposition to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination, on grounds relating to misconduct allegations against him.

"She was elected as part of the #MeToo movement. She passed a lot of judgment on Kavanaugh," Gutfeld said.

Co-host Dan Bongino agreed with Gutfeld's take, calling the outgoing lawmaker placing blame on Republicans "comical."

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.