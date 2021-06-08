Tammy Bruce: Big Tech has power 'Joe Biden could only dream of'

"Fox News Primetime" host Tammy Bruce described Big Tech as the "engine" that keeps the Democrats running as Big Tech tyranny poses a continued threat to Americans' free speech.

TAMMY BRUCE: While you may often hear about Big Tech acting as an arm of the Democratic party, the truth is much worse. Twitter, Facebook, and the cabal of tech giants are not an arm of the Democrats, they are the engine that keeps them running and keeps the left perpetually outraged, forever anxious, and convinced trying to silence those with whom they disagree is the answer. That is the ultimate fraud and ruining countless lives and futures.

These social media oligarchs are now acting as newsroom assignment editors, they are the messengers, and they are the ones in charge, and they are the ones that mobilize the mob. Now think about it: Twitter and Facebook control what trends, control what topics get the most exposure, decides which words will get you banned, and which won’t. They are the new digital town square, and the media and their Democratic allies take their marching orders from what will get the most clicks, what will fuel the most hysteria, and what will appease the far-left partisan sensibilities of their audience.

Tech giants aren’t just other so-called private companies, they’re behaving as if they’re sovereign states themselves. They operate more like governments than any traditional private sector business and have power and influence that Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden could only dream of. They’re becoming the overlords of our discourse, determining what is true or false, even if it’s wrong.

WATCH TAMMY BRUCE'S FULL MONOLOGUE BELOW: