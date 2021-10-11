Expand / Collapse search
Tammy Bruce: Biden admin didnt expect this kind of backlash to vaccine mandates

U.S. workers push back on President Biden's vaccine mandate

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce on Americans pushing back on President Biden's vaccine mandate.

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce told "The Faulkner Focus" on Monday that President Biden did not "expect" for Americans to push back on the vaccine mandate.

HUNDREDS OF MICHIGAN HEALTH CARE WORKERS QUIT AFTER REFUSING COVID-19 VACCINE

TAMMY BRUCE: Someone has locked that door and they keep throwing things at us to keep us down. The American people have seen this now too and they recognize it. They see what is happening. There seems to be a presumption by the Biden administration that the American people will fold, that we'll cave. They did not anticipate our not wanting to be coerced. 

This nation was founded based on not wanting to be forced into doing things and wanting genuine representation. It is in our DNA We are not just going to refuse something for the sake of it. But, we have to be convinced and persuaded to do certain things. What the Biden administration is doing, for some reason, is choosing first to force, to jam us into something and that, of course, is having a backlash. What I think they expected is that people wouldn’t quit their job or they wouldn't say no. And, of course, we’re seeing that across the board.

