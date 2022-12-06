T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach 'unseemly' affair ‘a gross violation of core Disney values,’ former ABC News exec says

ABC News hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s highly public extramarital affair is a "gross violation of core Disney values," according to a former "Good Morning America" executive who doesn’t believe the lovebirds will return.

"The broken marriages and the cheating, including reports that T.J. had another affair with a different ‘GMA’ colleague, is unseemly and embarrassing and a gross violation of core Disney values," the former "GMA" executive told Fox News Digital.

In a series of recent tabloid bombshells, it was revealed that Holmes and Robach are ending their marriages after becoming romantically involved with each other. ABC insiders initially insisted that Holmes and Robach, who host "Good Morning America" midday spinoff "GMA3," would not be disciplined for their affair, but ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers on Monday morning that the "distraction" become too significant, and she pulled them off the air "while we figure this out." Many industry insiders believe parent-company Disney stepped in when the tabloid fodder became reputation-damaging national news.

"’GMA’ is a family show and Disney is a family company. Those two aren’t returning," the former "GMA" executive said. "And it’s unlikely ABC News’ president has any say in the matter."

ABC PULLS MARRIED ‘GMA3’ ANCHORS AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES OFF THE AIR AS EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR CAUSES ‘DISTRACTION’

Disney CEO Bob Iger is likely to have perspective on the situation as he is married to Willow Bay, a former "GMA" host herself. He recently returned as Disney’s top executive to fix the struggling company in the wake of a series of public relations debacles, but a pair of ABC News anchors getting caught in a cheating scandal isn’t exactly the narrative he intended to inherit.

"Good Morning America" co-host Robin Roberts, a deeply religious person who posts morning prayers on social media, is arguably ABC News’ most influential staffer. The New York Post reported this week that Roberts warned Holmes and Robach that rumors of their affair were circulating around the Disney-owned network "years" before they were outed last month.

Roberts reportedly pulled her "GMA" colleagues aside and essentially told them to "stop it," but her warnings fell on deaf ears. Since news of Holmes and Robach’s affair became public, the New York Post has reported that "alleged serial cheater" Holmes also "had a three-year affair" with a "GMA" producer and a third suspected affair.

Godwin reiterated to staffers on Monday that no company rules were violated, but she feels the ordeal has become too much of a distraction for the network.

AMY ROBACH, 'GMA' HOST, HAS REPORTED AFFAIR WITH CO-HOST: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HER ESTRANGED HUSBAND, ANDREW SHUE

Holmes and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported last week in a story that included several intimate photos of the midday anchors taken throughout November. The Post also reported that Holmes and Robach "began their alleged romance while they were training for the New York City Half Marathon in March but didn’t leave their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, until August."

Holmes appeared to make a coy reference to the tumult on Friday's show, as he said, grinning, "Too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going, just enjoying it."

Robach laughed and replied, "Speak for yourself."

BOB IGER RETURNS AS DISNEY CEO AFTER LESS THAN A YEAR IN RETIREMENT

The lovebirds were replaced by Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez on Monday. In an eyebrow-raising moment, a smiling Ramos merely said, "Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off," before proceeding with the show. On Tuesday, they again said they were filling in for the pair without any other explanation.

Robach has been married to former "Melrose Place" star Shue for 12 years. Shue and Robach co-wrote a 2021 children’s book called, "Better Together," based on their blended family.

Holmes has been married to Fiebig since 2010.

ABC News did not immediately respond when asked if Holmes and Robach would return.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.