'GMA3' host claims T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach had 'day off' after they were taken off air amid affair reports

News broke before Monday's episode of "GMA3: What You Need to Know," that co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were being pulled off the air after their extramarital affair went public. But some regular viewers wouldn't have known that from just watching the show on Monday, as it was simply explained on the show that they had the day off.

Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez filled their seats on Monday, and a smiling Ramos merely said, "Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off," before proceeding with the show.

However, ABC News has decided to take the lovebirds off the air as executives from the Disney-owned network figure out how to deal with their tabloid-dominating extramarital affair.

ABC honchos initially planned not to discipline Holmes and Robach for their much-publicized affair, but ABC News' President Kim Godwin informed staffers on Monday morning that the "internal distraction" has become too significant, Fox News Digital has learned.

ABC PULLS MARRIED ‘GMA3’ ANCHORS AMY ROBACH, T.J. HOLMES OFF AIR AS EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR CAUSES ‘DISTRACTION’

"I am going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out," Godwin told staffers during an internal call, a source close to the situation said.

An ABC insider told Fox News Digital last week they wouldn't be punished since their involvement was consensual, and it's unclear if their time off the air is merely a cool-off period for the story to die down.

In a series of recent tabloid bombshells, it was revealed that Holmes and Robach are ending their marriages after becoming romantically involved with each other. Godwin reiterated that no company rules were violated but feels the ordeal has become too much of a distraction for the network.

Holmes and Robach have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported last week in a story that included several intimate photos of the midday anchors taken throughout November.

The New York Post published a series of exclusives, providing steamy details of the relationship. The Post also reported Holmes and Robach "began their alleged romance while they were training for the New York City Half Marathon in March but didn’t leave their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, until August."

ABC NEWS' AMY ROBACH CAUGHT ON HOT MIC SAYING NETWORK SPIKED JEFFREY EPSTEIN BOMBSHELL

Holmes appeared to make a coy reference to the tumult on Friday's show, as he said, grinning, "Too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it."

Robach laughed and replied, "Speak for yourself."

Robach has been married to former "Melrose Place" star Shue for 12 years. Shue and Robach co-wrote a 2021 children’s book called, "Better Together," based on their blended family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Holmes has been married to Fiebig since 2010.