Married ABC News anchors had affair but won't face network discipline as relationship becomes public

An extramarital affair between two ABC News anchors has dominated tabloid coverage in recent days, but the Disney-owned network isn't going to punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for alleged infidelity.

Holmes and Robach, co-hosts on ABC’s "GMA3: What You Need to Know," have been "locked in a passionate romance despite both being married to their respective spouses for the past 12 years," the Daily Mail reported Wednesday in a story that included several intimate photos of the midday anchors taken throughout November.

They are not going to be disciplined for their relationship despite tabloid fixation, Fox News Digital has learned.

"We understand that they are adults, they are peers, they are consensually together," an ABC insider said.

While Holmes and Robach won't be disciplined, they have been the subject of non-stop tabloid attention. The New York Post published a series of exclusives, with ABC insiders indicating Holmes and Robach arrived at ABC headquarters on Thursday as if "nothing happened" despite their relationship being exposed the day prior.

"While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air," a source told the Post.

The Post also reported Holmes and Robach "began their alleged romance while they were training for the New York City Half Marathon in March but didn’t leave their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, until August."

Holmes and Robach did not address the tabloid fodder on Thursday’s episode of "GMA3," an extension of the network’s flagship AM program "Good Morning America."

By Friday, the Post used the front-page slammer "Good Moaning America," which focused on the ABC anchors not seeming "ashamed" of the ordeal.

"They’re not ashamed. They’re two consenting adults, who ended up loving each other," a source told the Post.

Publications such as Vulture, Insider and E! Online have since put a spotlight on the relationship that has been described as "steamy." The tabloid stories have been filled with salacious details, such as the duo allegedly going to "great lengths" to hide their affair but getting caught on a "getaway to a remote cottage where a photo showed Holmes grabbing Robach’s butt as she leaned into the trunk of a car."

ABC News declined comment when reached for comment by Fox News Digital.

Holmes and Robach were not expected to address the situation on air Friday, according to a network source. As the show opened, Holmes made what could have been a subtle hint to the drama surrounding the pair, saying with a smile, "Too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it."

"Speak for yourself," Robach said, laughing. "I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is, too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

Until Robach became tabloid fodder, she was perhaps best known as the ABC News anchor famously caught on a hot mic claiming executives at the Disney-owned network refused to air a story that would have exposed the now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein three years before it was reported. ABC News downplayed the significance of the video at the time, telling Fox News Digital that the Epstein story wasn’t fit to air.