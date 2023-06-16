Surveillance cam shows officers rescuing fallen American flag after storm: 'We all took an oath'

Three patriotic Florida police officers are being hailed for their actions after rescuing and folding two flags that a powerful storm had torn down.

Crestview police officers Jonathan Sprague, Tyler Culbertson and Benjamin Gross joined "Fox & Friends" Friday after surveillance footage of the incident went viral. The three said they didn’t know they were being recorded.

Culbertson said he was surprised by the video’s popularity

"In all honesty, I wasn't exactly sure why it had gotten so big. It seemed like something that anybody would do. It caught me off guard, to say the least," he told host Ainsley Earhardt.

Gross had a similar reaction to the outpouring of support, saying he thought folding the flags was a "normal, everyday thing" that most people would do as well.

"I didn’t think it was such a big deal," Gross explained.

The three were recognized by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and others online for taking action and delivering the American flag to the "safety of the police station."

Sprague said the flags at the county courthouse had gone down during a storm Wednesday night.

"We all took an oath to uphold the Constitution and defend the citizens of the United States, the state of Florida and the city of Crestview," he said. "I think our nation's flag is a representation of all of us as citizens, so it needed to be treated as such."

Culbertson then shared the importance of always doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.

"You never know who is going to be around," he said. "More importantly, it’s upholding your own values, your own convictions."

Gross added that the flag represents the entire nation and is a symbol deserving of respect.

"I respect everyone," Gross continued. "So why not respect the flag where we are, especially if we have to uphold the Constitution and defend our people?"

