Surgeon general: We know young people are spreading coronavirus to older people

After some spring break festivities played out despite the calls for social distancing, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams on Thursday called for young people to take responsibility for stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“While people over 65 are at the greatest risk, especially those with underlying health conditions, we know that the people who are spreading it to them are the younger people," Adams told “Fox & Friends.”

“We really want you to think about your grandmother, your grandfather, your nana, your pop-pop."

Cities and states across the nation are taking extreme measures in an attempt to flatten the curve of the coronavirus spread, such as placing “shelter in place” orders and instituting nightly curfews. In response, many people have canceled vacations and postponed spring break plans.

However, despite urging by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government agencies to practice social distancing and self-isolation, some spring breakers are determined to party on — and it's drawing a backlash.

Florida party spots like Miami Beach have taken proactive measures by declaring it illegal for more than 10 people to gather – both on the beach and in the city. Miami Beach has also shut down bars and restaurants, although takeout and delivery were still available.

Recommendations from the CDC say to avoid congregating in groups bigger than 10 and to practice social distancing.

Adams urged young people to "do the right thing."

Adams went on to say, “We can do this for two weeks and then we can reassess and figure it out from there. But, for heaven's sake, we don’t want to go the pathway of Italy, we want to look at what China is doing and be successful here in the United States.”

