Sunny Hostin says Amy Klobuchar as VP is a 'nonstarter' for black community

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin indicated on Wednesday that choosing Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., as running mate would not help the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with African-Americans.

Her comments came during a broader discussion about the killing of an unarmed black man – which she plainly called "murder" – in Klobuchar's home state of Minnesota.

"We're seeing that black people in Minneapolis are arrested at nine times the rate of a white person for nonviolent offenses," she said. "That says something to me, and I think, you know, when we talk about politics, and we talk about Joe Biden's selection for a vice presidential pick, that is why the black community has said that Amy Klobuchar is a nonstarter for them, because in many respects from 1999 to 2007, she declined to prosecute over two dozen cases involving police killings of unarmed people."

Biden has reportedly asked Klobuchar to undergo a vetting process for serving as his running mate. In February, Hostin confronted Klobuchar over the case of Myon Burrell, whom Klobuchar prosecuted in the 2002 shooting death of an 11-year-old girl. An Associated Press investigation into the case uncovered new evidence and myriad inconsistencies, raising questions about whether Burrell, who is serving a life sentence, was railroaded by police.

"I've reviewed the facts of that case and it is one of the most flawed investigations and prosecutions that I think I have ever seen," said Hostin, a former prosecutor.

After criticizing the prosecution, she asked Klobuchar: "How do you defend something like that to someone like me who is the mother of a black boy, a black teenager? This case would be my worst nightmare."

Klobuchar, who joined the show remotely from New Hampshire, said she's already called for a review of all the evidence in that case. That apparently wasn't good enough for Hostin, who pressed further on the issue.

Hostin and her co-hosts unanimously expressed outrage at George Floyd's death.

"I think people are sitting in their homes and seeing what is blatantly a murder of a man on camera, and George Floyd, I watched the entire video," co-host Meghan McCain said. "I know we didn't want to show the entire thing, but it's very graphic. It's very violent. The police officer has his knee on his neck."

