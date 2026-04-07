Swalwell campaign rejects 'outrageous' allegations of sexual misconduct as Dem activists issue viral warning

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California gubernatorial candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., broke his silence on allegations circulated by Cheyenne Hunt, a former Capitol Hill staffer and a political media personality, fiercely denying any sexual misconduct towards former staffers or interns.

"This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race," Micah Beasley, a spokesperson for Swalwell, told the New York Post.

Mail-in voting for the primary begins on May 4, according to California’s Secretary of State.

Hunt, who now runs a youth political engagement group called Gen-Z for Change, a left-leaning group, began highlighting accusations that Swalwell had a practice of making sexual advances with women on his staff last week.

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"The Democratic candidate currently leading in the California governor’s race has a known history of being predatory towards women," Hunt claimed in a post to social media.

Hunt showed the image of a message sent to her through a private message.

"You know, Eric Swalwell has slept with many of his interns and makes them all sign [non-disclosure agreements] so they don’t speak up, right? And when I was 19, he tried hitting on me and sliding into my DMs," the quote read.

Since posting her original video detailing Swalwell’s alleged advances, Hunt said she has been contacted by a number of other women sharing similar experiences.

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"I am personally working with a group of women who want to come forward and share their stories. I am also aware of a much larger group that is also in this process that I am not personally working with," Hunt said.

Hunt has not provided names for the other women or indicated which other groups she is referring to.

Beasley challenged Hunt’s assertions, noting a lack of controversy surrounding Swalwell up to this point.

"In 13 years, no one in Eric Swalwell’s Congressional office has ever been asked to sign an NDA. Ever. In 13 years, not a single ethics complaint by any staff in his office or any other office has ever been lodged. Ever," Beasley told the Post.

In a post to X, Hunt struck back at Swalwell’s framing of her allegations.

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"Smearing survivors with claims that they ‘teamed up with MAGA’ is morally repugnant," Hunt said in a post to X.

"These women are brave and deserve to be heard. We are working with legal counsel and the investigative team of a highly reputable outlet to ensure that those stories are told the right way," she added.

Swalwell’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.