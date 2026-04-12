Eric Swalwell exits California governor race apologizing for past judgment while denying claims

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Rep. Eric Swalwell said he is suspending his campaign for California governor, citing personal issues and ongoing allegations in a statement posted on X.

"I am suspending my campaign for Governor," Swalwell wrote. "To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN PLANS MOTION TO OUST SWALWELL FROM CONGRESS AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s," he added.

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The decision comes as pressure mounted over sexual assault allegations, with lawmakers from both parties calling on him to drop out of the race and resign from Congress.