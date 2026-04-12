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Eric Swalwell

Eric Swalwell exits California governor race apologizing for past judgment while denying claims

The decision comes as fellow Democrats call on the gubernatorial candidate to bow out of the race

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
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Eric Swalwell faces multiple probes as Democrats demand action Video

Eric Swalwell faces multiple probes as Democrats demand action

‘The Big Weekend Show’ co-hosts discuss growing calls for Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to drop out of the California gubernatorial race as new allegations of misconduct surface.

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Rep. Eric Swalwell said he is suspending his campaign for California governor, citing personal issues and ongoing allegations in a statement posted on X.

"I am suspending my campaign for Governor," Swalwell wrote. "To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past. 

HOUSE REPUBLICAN PLANS MOTION TO OUST SWALWELL FROM CONGRESS AMID SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s," he added.

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The decision comes as pressure mounted over sexual assault allegations, with lawmakers from both parties calling on him to drop out of the race and resign from Congress. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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