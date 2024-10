"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin defended herself against accusations that she boils everything down to race on the political talk show, telling her critics, "everything is about race" in America.

Hostin made the remarks during an appearance with the rest of the show's cast at 92nd Street Y in New York, recorded earlier this month and published on YouTube on Thursday.

"The View" executive producer Brian Teta led the panel discussion and asked Hostin what she would say to her critics who say she "make[s] everything about race."

"Unfortunately, because of the origins of this country and the original sin of this country, everything is about race," Hostin responded. "And that's just true."

"But if we were a country that could come to grips with our history, accept our history, perhaps pay reparations that are due, and perhaps just stop trying to erase our history, I don't think everything would be about race," she continued.

Hostin recounted being confronted by a woman, out in public, who scolded her for making everything about race and told her that she didn't "see" color.

"The View" co-host said she used comedian Trevor Noah's line with the woman, asking her if she saw colors at traffic lights when driving.

"I don't care that you see my color. I just want you to treat me the same way as you would treat any one else with a different color. That's it," Hostin continued. "I think people should be treated with dignity and humanity, no matter what."

"I'm going to keep on talking about it, trolls," she said with a grin.

During a 2022 episode of "The View," Hostin confessed she gets called a "race baiter and a racist" on social media because of her commentary on the show.

"I am somehow a race baiter and a racist because I call it like I see it, and I think it’s being used as a political wedge issue now. Everything is racist. Everything is racist, especially if you call it out," Hostin said in remarks that also called for reparations.