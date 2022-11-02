Midterm study finds mainstream media gave Republicans '87%' more negative coverage than Democrats

A new Media Research Center study of ABC, CBS and NBC's nightly newscasts found Republicans received much more negative coverage than Democrats heading into the midterm elections.

The conservative media watchdog group highlighted how 87% of the networks' coverage of the GOP was negative.

The study took place between September 1 and October 26, and found coverage relating to President Biden made up just 16% of total campaign coverage.

ABC, CBS and NBC devoted a majority of their newscasts discussing abortion and allegations Pennsylvania Senate candidate Herschel Walker encouraged two women to get an abortion.

Coverage about the immigration crisis received the least amount of coverage at 5 minutes, 36 seconds, according to the Media Research Center survey. Inflation and the economy had the third-lowest coverage time, with more Walker allegations taking the second spot.

"Outnumbered" co-host Harris Faulkner wasn't surprised, saying Wednesday it often takes the mainstream media longer to cover issues Americans care about.

"Look how long it took for some of these other networks to even start to cover where we are on inflation and the crisis at the border. It wasn't until you saw 15,000 people under a bridge, the Haitians that had come through, before the administration started to really pay attention," she said.

She added the mainstream media is "complicit in not giving the American public the whole truth."

Co-host Joe Concha echoed similar sentiments and questioned why the negative coverage isn't giving Democrats an edge heading into the midterm elections.

"Why aren't Democrats poised to take back the House, keep control of that and gain seats in the Senate?" he asked. "The messenger simply is not trusted anymore."