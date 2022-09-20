This is the 'story of the midterms': Josh Kraushaar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Axios's Josh Kraushaar dubbed "economic malaise" the "story of the midterms" Tuesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

KRAUSHAAR: It's inflation. It's just economic malaise. And then that's sort of the story of the midterms and a lot of these big Senate races, Bret, that the bases are energized. Democrats are energized on abortion, Republicans are energized on immigration, the economy. But it's the independents [who] are going to swing this midterm election, and they are much more economic focused than the bases of the individual parties. And look, inflation isn't going away. People have a very negative mood about the future of the country, economically speaking. Those are the voters [who] are going to make it or break these races, and they're tilting to the Republicans in the homestretch.

