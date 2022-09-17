2022 midterm election news as Democrats, Republicans vie for control of Congress

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman's campaign sent an urgent message to donors this week as GOP candidate Mehmet Oz dominates airwaves and fundraising.

“I am writing with a wake-up call,” Fetterman's campaign manager Brendan McPhillips wrote in the message, which was first reported by Politico. “In the last three weeks alone, Republicans have spent nearly $12 million dollars — significantly outspending us and out-communicating on the airwaves. We cannot allow this to continue unabated," McPhillips said.

Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, us ahead of Oz in public opinion polls, but McPhillips' memo delivered a warning: The campaign's internal polling shows "us neck and neck with Oz."

Oz, a celebrity physician and TV show host who is spending his own money to run for Senate, has spent the past several weeks attacking Fetterman for declining debates. Fetterman says he is continuing to recover from a stroke he suffered in May, which Oz says raises questions about the Democrat's ability to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate.

The candidates are looking to debate Oct. 25, two weeks before election day on Nov. 8 and more than a month after early voting begins in the state on Sept. 19.