Stormy Daniels says Trump doesn’t deserve jail time on hush money charges

Adult film star Stormy Daniels doesn’t believe former President Trump deserves jail time in connection with hush money payments she received leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Piers Morgan asked Daniels if Trump landing in the clink would give her closure during a stunning 90-minute interview that will hit Fox Nation on Thursday at 4 p.m ET.

"Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration," Daniels said on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

"I feel like the other things he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely," Daniels continued. "A bigger problem is that if these allegations against him, or whatever allegations that we don’t know yet, he is found guilty or the evidence suggests that he is or whatever, and he doesn’t… it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that and worse."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records related to alleged hush-money payments to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign. He was arraigned Tuesday in New York City, after being indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

Trump has dismissed any notion of wrongdoing.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen," Trump said Tuesday night. "The only crime that I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

The indictment was unsealed in court during Trump's arraignment Tuesday before presiding trial Judge Juan Merchan. Trump was charged in a New York Supreme Court indictment with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

The former President of the United States, who is currently the 2024 Republican presidential front-runner, faces a maximum sentence of 136 years in prison if convicted.

But in 2019, federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted out of charging Trump related to the payments made to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The Federal Election Commission also tossed its investigation into the matter in 2021.

The next hearing in the case is Dec. 4, 2023, in the same Lower Manhattan court.



In addition to the hush money saga, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a DOJ official, as special counsel to investigate Trump's alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, has also been investigating Trump since she took office in January 2019. James brought a lawsuit against Trump in September alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.

In Georgia, in early 2021, prosecutors in Fulton County opened a criminal investigation into Trump's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state, including his phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump suggested the Republicans "find" enough votes to change the results.

