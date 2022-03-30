Expand / Collapse search
Published

Scalise: CDC gave teachers union 'VIP access' for guidance on school reopening

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Rep. Scalise: How the CDC gave teachers unions VIP access

Rep. Scalise tells Laura Ingraham we have uncovered emails between the CDC director and the union president saying, 'We don’t like this, we want new language that makes it easier to close schools.'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise blasted the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, saying it put medical science aside for "political science." 

"It was political science, not medical science," Scalise said on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday about a House Republican report accusing the CDC of coordinating with the American Federation of Teachers union in creating guidance for schools reopening. The GOP argued the nature of the collaboration was "unprecedented."

"[What] he exposed through this is that it was political science, not medical science, that CDC used to put their guidance out on school reopenings," he told host Laura Ingraham. "And in fact, CDC was getting ready to come out with guidance that would have been more favorable toward opening schools. And then the teachers' unions … were given a sneak copy of it that no one else got, that we've been able to find and said, ‘OK, what do you think about this?’" 

REPUBLICANS EXPOSE 'UNCOMMON' CDC, TEACHERS' UNION TIES ON COVID SCHOOL REOPENING GUIDANCE IN REPORT

    Dr. Walensky, president of the CDC, speaks during a news conference, December 08, 2020, Wilmington, Delaware.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

  • Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA)
    Rep. Scalise delivers remarks during a Republican-led forum on the origins of the COVID-19 virus at the U.S. Capitol on June 29, 2021 in Washington, DC.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

  • School lockers
    School officials were ‘alerted to a threat made to student safety’ on Monday afternoon and put the school on lockdown.  (iStock)

"Then CDC's final language was almost word-for-word verbatim from what the teachers union sent," he continued.

Scalise said the contents of the report revealed special treatment for unions that other groups were not privileged to receive. 

"I don't know of any other group, surely no parents groups that got this kind of VIP access," Scalise said. 

"And ultimately what [the union] said was we want stronger guidance to keep schools closed, to keep millions of children out of schools … [and] this is all going on under the backdrop when the Justice Department is calling parents domestic terrorists for showing up at school board meetings."

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.