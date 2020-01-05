Steve Hilton on rising Iran tensions: US should 'get the hell out' of Middle East

Steve Hilton weighed in on rising tensions in the Middle East following an American drone attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani early Friday.

"The West's involvement in the Middle East has been a disaster from the start... and finally, with President Trump, America is in a position to bring it to an end. We don't need their oil and we don't need their problems," Hilton said Sunday on Fox News' "The Next Revolution."

"Finally, we have a U.S. president who gets that and wants to get out," the host added.

On Friday, the Pentagon confirmed that Trump had ordered the attack that killed Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

The strike came amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following a New Year's Eve attack by Iranian-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Applauding Trump for his takedown of the Iranian general, Hilton stressed the importance of defending American interests but called for the withdrawal of a U.S. presence in the region.

"The best thing America can do to put the Middle East on a path that leads to more democracy, less terrorism, human rights and economic growth is to get the hell out of there while showing an absolute crystal clear determination to defend American interests with force whenever they are threatened," Hilton said.

"That doesn't mean not doing anything, it means intervening only in ways that help America," he added. "It means responding only to attacks on Americans disproportionately as a deterrent, just as we saw this week...and it means finally accepting that it's not our job to fix the Middle East from afar."

Regime officials in Tehran described the deadly airstrike in Baghdad as an “extremely provocative move” aimed at escalating tensions. Iranian officials said they reserved all rights “under international law to take necessary measures in this regard, in particular in exercising its inherent right to self-defense.”

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday warned that a “harsh retaliation is waiting” for the U.S.

On Sunday, Iranian officials said the rogue nation no longer would abide by any of the limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The United States pulled out of the deal in 2018, a decision that had been met with disappointment by allies at the U.N., where the deal was codified. The U.S. then reinstated waves of sanctions on the regime and has called for other countries to join the U.S as part of what Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called a “coalition of responsible nations.”

"There are no prospects for Middle East peace as long as we are there," Hilton said. "We're never going to defeat the ideology of Islamist terror as long as these countries are basketcases...and one of the reasons they are basketcases is that our preposterous foreign policy establishment with monumental arrogance have treated the middle east like some chess game played out in the board rooms in Washington and London."