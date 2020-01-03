Satellite images show protests at US Embassy in Baghdad

Satellite images show the recent protests in Baghdad that saw pro-Iran militiamen and their supporters attempt to storm the U.S. Embassy.

The images were captured by Maxar Technologies’ WorldView-3 Earth Observation Satellite on Jan. 1.

“The imagery, collected at 11:21 AM local time, reveals crowds of people gathered along the street adjacent to the compound," Maxar explained in a statement emailed to Fox News. Small fires can be seen burning on a building and sentry box near the compound, it added.

Iran-backed militias attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on New Year’s Eve. The two-day embassy attack, which ended Wednesday, prompted President Donald Trump to order about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East.

The breach at the embassy followed U.S. airstrikes Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq, the Kataeb Hezbollah. The U.S. military said the strikes were in retaliation for last week’s killing of an American contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base that the U.S. blamed on the militia.

Early on Friday the U.S. killed Iran's top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport.

The Defense Department said it killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

In the wake of Soleimani’s death, the U.S. said that it will send 3,000 more troops to the Middle East.

