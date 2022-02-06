Steve Hilton: The 'lockdown lunatics' did this to America

Steve Hilton blasted the public health response to the novel coronavirus pandemic Sunday and said the prescription of lockdown policies wreaked a tremendous amount of damage on Americans.

"The response to this pandemic has been the biggest public policy failure in history, and it wasn't just an innocent mistake. We knew they were wrong. Right from the start, we knew lockdowns were ineffective," he said Sunday night on "The Next Revolution."

He continued, "They know that rules are a joke. But the impact of their rules … is not funny. Not funny at all. Small businesses destroyed, kids' education set back by years, mental illness, substance abuse, domestic violence, child abuse. You did this to America – you – the lockdown lunatics."

Hilton raised a study from Johns Hopkins University that recommended that "lockdown policies … should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument." It also said that "lockdowns have had little to no public health effects."

CNN, MSNBC, NYT, WAPO COMPLETELY AVOID JOHNS HOPKINS STUDY FINDING COVID LOCKDOWNS INEFFECTIVE

Hilton said, referring to the liberal media and policy experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, "You all have blood on your hands, and please don't try to claim it was the fog of war … That is B.S."

Hilton went on to blast the liberal media for not covering the study.

"So how much time did the media spend covering the Johns Hopkins study that exposed the deadly lies? They completely ignored it. These people who constantly lecture us about following the data, what utter charlatans they are. They owe us an apology. They owe Trump an apology, and they owe … Florida's Ron DeSantis [an apology]," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These experts were making it up as they went along. First, it was 15 days to slow the spread. Then it was controlling the number of cases, even though we knew from the start that the vast majority of cases are completely harmless. Then it was vaccine mandates, even though we knew from the start that the vaccines don't prevent infection or transmission."

"It was never about the science. It was about their addiction to the drama of it all being the center of attention. The rush of blood to their heads as they realized they could micromanage us from morning to night.'