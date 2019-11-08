Rep. Steve Cohen says 'America no longer has values' under Trump

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., suggested on Friday that President Trump's conduct had brought the country to a point where it no longer had "values."

Cohen argued on CNN that Trump was a "lawless president who has done everything he can to keep the public's minds away from his involvements with Russia, his ... trying to change foreign policy for his own political good, and destroying our reputation around the world, where the rule of law and democracy is what people respect America for and now, we're not doing it."

He added that America's values previously included condemning "political prosecutions" in other countries but "America no longer has values. We only have interests, and foreign policy is supposed to be a combination thereof."

Cohen's comments came as House Democrats pursue an impeachment inquiry related to Trump's request that Ukraine's government investigate corruption allegations surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden.

DEMOCRATIC REP. STEVE COHEN EATS KFC TO MOCK AG WILLIAM BARR SKIPPING HEARING

Cohen sits on the House Judiciary Committee, which has spearheaded many of Congress' efforts to investigate the president. He previously drew attention for eating fried chicken in an attempt to mock Attorney General William Barr for refusing to show up for a committee hearing.

During his Friday interview, Cohen said that he was ready to impeach the president and claimed Trump engaged in a "black and white violation of the Constitution."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The American public needs to understand we're not dealing with a gray area here," he said.

Republicans have attempted to discredit the impeachment inquiry, blasting it as a partisan show and criticizing restrictions on their party's powers in the process. Trump has also denied any wrongdoing and claimed his request was a legitimate exercise of his presidential authority.