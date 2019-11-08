Expand / Collapse search
Chris Wallace: Bottom line is the impeachment inquiry is an 'utterly partisan exercise'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Chris Wallace on impeachment probe: bottom line is nothing has changed

'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace tells 'America's Newsroom's' Sandra Smith that Democrats' impeachment probe is 'an utterly polarized, utterly partisan exercise.'

House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into President Trump is an "utterly polarized, utterly partisan exercise," "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace said Friday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with anchor Sandra Smith, Wallace said that the "bottom line" is the "degree to which nothing has changed anything," noting the release of more testimony from witnesses to the president's phone call with the president of Ukraine.

He explained that although he had seen a number of witnesses testify before closed-door committees -- as well as seen transcripts from depositions -- public testimony will likely be similar or identical to what witnesses said behind closed doors.

Wallace cited William Taylor, George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch as examples -- all of whom are scheduled to appear on camera next week.

"Obviously Democrats think it's quite incriminating. Republicans think it isn't," said Wallace. "But, that's really the bottom line. It hasn't changed anything."

"No Republicans are jumping ship and joining the Democrats. No particular Democrats are jumping ship and joining the Republicans. These two camps are locked in place and it seems that nothing that is being presented is changing either side," he concluded.

Fiona Hill, a former top White House expert on Russia, testified that former national security adviser John Bolton distanced himself from the effort to leverage investigations from Ukrainians in exchange for a White House meeting -- and warned that President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani was a “hand grenade” who was “going to blow up everyone,” according to transcripts released Friday.

The nearly 400-page transcript was one of two expected Friday, along with that of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman -- another National Security Council official.

Both testified in closed-door depositions to the circumstances surrounding Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com