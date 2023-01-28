Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Tyre Nichols footage, demands ‘1st-degree murder charges’ be made

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith called for first-degree murder charges following the release of harrowing bodycam footage of Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death.

"It was an atrocity. There's no question about it. My heart goes out to Terry Nichols family, of course, him. He was tortured. He was beaten. And as far as I'm concerned, second-degree murder doesn't begin to touch on what these officers deserve," the sports analyst said to "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Will Cain.

"They took his life. And as far as I'm concerned, the five officers involved, their life should be taken, meaning they should be in prison for the rest of their lives."

TENNESSEE SHERIFF OPENS NEW INVESTIGATION INTO TWO DEPUTIES AFTER TYRE NICHOLS BODYCAM VIDEO RELEASE

The Memphis police department released bodycam footage, Friday, of the moments that preceded Tyre Nichols' suspected unjust death. The aggressive encounter led to the termination of five Memphis police officers who now faces multiple charges, including murder.

TYRE NICHOLS BODYCAM: MEMPHIS AUTHORITIES RELEASE VIDEO OF DEADLY TRAFFIC STOP

Nichols spent three days in the hospital fighting for his life before he tragically passed away on January 10, 2023.

Stephen A. Smith has joined the nationwide cry for systematic change, bolstering claims that the officers unfairly "beat [Nichols] to death. Despite the grim nature of the situation, the analyst noted that he was "very happy" about how swiftly action was taken to hold the officers involved accountable.

TYRE NICHOLS VIDEO: FBI DIRECTOR SAYS 'I WAS APPALLED' BY BODYCAM FOOTAGE, AS NATION BRACES FOR RELEASE

"They beat him to death. There is no way around it. And as far as I'm concerned, obviously something needs to be done. But I do think it's important to call for a peaceful protest and to recognize the fact that the system itself appears to be working the way it always should. They were immediately fired. They were immediately indicted….The charges have been placed against them and the process has been expedited, and it's moved with the quickness. And I'm very happy about," he said, Saturday.

Will Cain asked Stephen A. whether he thinks the nature of Tyre Nichols' murder was part of a "systematic problem" – to which he replied, "definitely," while simultaneously making note that a majority of police officers would have taken appropriate action in the situation.

"You had five police officers. Nobody stops you. And so what we're looking at, of course, is a few bad apples. Of course, not every police officer would do this. Of course, this is a stain on the men and blue, people sworn – men and women – people who have sworn to protect and serve. And nobody should castigate them," he said.

LEBRON JAMES, NBA WORLD REACT TO VIDEO OF POLICE BEATING TYRE NICHOLS: ‘WE ARE OUR OWN WORST ENEMY’

"When this kind of stuff happens, call them out. Because if you're going to stand by and do nothing, you're a part of the problem. If you're somebody that's wearing that blue uniform, you should feel just as bad, if not worse, towards those police officers who did this because they stain you. They really impugn your integrity and what you stand for."

Stephen A. Smith concluded by calling for first-degree murder charges, asserting that Memphis police officers involved must "pay" the price.

"We're appalled. It's a heinous act, as far as I'm concerned. It should have been first-degree murder charges. And who's to say that's not going to happen down the road? They tortured and beat this kid to death. They have got to pay," Stephen A. Smith concluded.